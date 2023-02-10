Keith Self campaign stop

U.S. Rep. Keith Self, who campaigned in Greenville in September is expected to stop in Hunt County today for an address focused on veterans and their families.

Self, a Republican congressman for U.S. House of Representatives District 3, which includes Hunt County and most of Collin County, is scheduled to visit starting at 3 p.m. Friday at the American Legion, Post 17, 4509 Moulton St, Greenville.

Self is an Army veteran who served from 1975-1999 with the Special Forces and the Army Rangers.

Due to redistricting, Hunt County moved last year from U.S. House of Representatives District 4 to House District 3, along with most of Collin County.

Self, of McKinney, won the position in the November general election.

Those seeking additional information about the stop can contact twinrotorsmission@gmail.com.

