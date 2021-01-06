Rep. Patrick Fallon, the newly elected congressman representing Hunt County in Washington, issued a statement this afternoon concerning the incidents which occurred at the U.S. Capitol when protesters forced their way into the building and disrupted the certification of the electoral vote count.
“As a strong supporter of our nation’s police forces, I sincerely thank the U.S. Capitol Police for their bravery and valor in keeping Members and staff safe,” Fallon said. “Violence and destruction have no place in the United States’ electoral process and I unequivocally reject the actions taken today at the Capitol.”
Fallon represents House District 4, and was elected to the office in November, after former Rep. John Ratcliffe was chosen by President Donald Trump to be Intelligence Director.
“While accountability and transparency in our electoral system is of paramount concern, I do not believe the actions taken today by a select few reflect the spirit of our great nation and I urge all involved to stand down immediately,” Fallon said.
