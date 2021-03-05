The next round of food box giveaways from the Community Seeds of Lone Oak is set to begin this weekend.
The donations from the USDA Farmer to Families Food Box Distribution will begin Saturday at the Texas National Guard Armory Building, 9314 Jack Finney Boulevard in Greenville.
Bertram Cooper with Community Seeds says the giveaways will be at the Armory each Saturday in March and is asking for additional volunteers to meet what he expects to be an increased demand.
“Everyone must wear a mask, please bring gloves, you must show up on time and you need to have your temperature checked,” Cooper said.
Volunteers are asked to arrive at 10 a.m. to set up and be cleared to work. The distribution is scheduled from noon until 2 p.m.
Community Seeds has been hosting the events since May of last year, first at Wesley United Methodist Church, then at Greenville High School, Paris Junior College and Highland Terrace Baptist Church before ending 2020 at the Armory., handing out approximately 40,000 boxes, which typically contained fresh vegetables, fruit and dairy products.
The number of boxes delivered depends on the size of the family being assisted.
Those wanting additional information can contact Community Seeds at 903-634-5673 or visit the web site at www.cseeds.org
