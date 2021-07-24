There will be a community meeting Tuesday about steps that could possibly be taken toward better serving Greenville’s residents who are experiencing homelessness.
The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the chapel at First Baptist Church in Greenville, and will feature a presentation by one of the directors of the Samaritan Inn homeless shelter in McKinney.
In addition to offering shelter to an average of 160 people per night (of which about a third are often children), the Samaritan Inn also provides childcare services, counseling, virtual learning, and help with financial literacy.
More can be learned about the Samaritan Inn and its services by visiting the organization’s website, www.saminn.org
