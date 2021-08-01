A group of pastors, police officers, representatives from several non-profit organizations, and other concerned residents of Greenville gathered at First Baptist Church Tuesday to discuss the issue of homelessness.
“I’m pleased to see so many different people from the community here, and the commonality is that all of you came because you care,” said Roger McCulley, who organized the community meeting.
The featured speaker at the discussion was Heather Molsbee, the program director at the Samaritan Inn homeless shelter in McKinney, who emphasized the myriad factors in addressing homelessness and the importance of assessing the most pressing needs in one’s community first, then using that as a starting point in establishing a small-scale, simple plan to start off with.
“In McKinney, we were started up in 1984 by a ministerial alliance, and it was just a 10-bed emergency shelter for men,” Molbee said. “It wasn’t until about 2001 that we grew into more than just an emergency shelter.”
Now sitting on 15 acres, the Samaritan Inn shelters an average of 160 people per night (of which about a third are often children), and also provides several different services, including childcare, counseling, virtual learning and financial literacy.
“There’s a lot of stigma with the homeless and it’s often portrayed in a very specific way, but we’ve had people who were experiencing homelessness who had PhDs and several with master’s degrees, and many homeless people are employed, but they only make $10, $11 or $12 an hour and can’t afford housing,” Molbee said.
Similar to Molsbee’s description of the various backgrounds that people struggling with homelessness can have, Trina Coldiron of Senior Center Resources and Public Transit in Greenville commented that, especially since COVID-19 hit, that there has been a significant increase in the number of homeless senior citizens in Greenville.
“We’re talking people in their eighties,” Coldiron said. “Meals on Wheels is delivering meals to seniors living at the Economy Inn (in Greenville) and the Lion’s Den in Commerce. When we hear about the homeless, we usually think of working-age people, but we’ve seen a huge increase in homeless seniors.”
Molsbee also emphasized that just as individuals’ needs are different when it comes to addressing homelessness, the situation from one community to the next can also differ.
“What we try to do is look at people holistically, where we’re not just a place to sleep, but those who qualify also regularly meet with their case workers, attend counseling, receive job training and services to help get them back on their feet, and it works for people in certain situations, but it doesn’t work for everyone,” Molsbee said.
“There are some people who don’t like rules and don’t want to go back to work, so they might just need emergency cool or warm shelter occasionally, or a place to shower,” she said. “Working with the homeless is a unique thing, and there’s no solution that works for everyone or in every community, because every individual and every community’s needs are different.”
One of the people in attendance at the community meeting was Jimmy Vaughn, pastor at Authentic Life Fellowship in Greenville. One of his major takeaways from the meeting was the importance of community members coming together to arrive at an “honest, simple goal” on how to better serve those dealing with homelessness.
“It’s true...you have to start out simple. You can’t get your driver’s license Monday and expect to drive a Ferrari Tuesday. What we need is an honest, simple plan,” Vaughn told the Herald-Banner. “And, it’s going to need to be a three-legged lift between the churches, the community and the city government...but for the city government to move on it, the churches and the community will have to demonstrate the necessary conviction to see it through.
“I’d like to do more to help, and any time that people get together to discuss ways to help, I think it’s good,” Vaughn said. “Groups like FISH started out small and out of a church, so I think it’s important to do like Winchester said on MASH, ‘Do one thing at a time, do it well, and then move on.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.