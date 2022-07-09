Motorists driving Interstate 30 through the Rockwall area have no doubt navigated the long stretches of construction zones and ramp closures for months.
The work is part of an overall effort to widen I-30 throughout Rockwall County.
Similar projects will be coming to Hunt County in the near future.
In fact, W.S. “Dee” Hilton Jr. said some of the work may be starting within a few months.
Hilton is the chairman of the Hunt County Transportation Steering Committee, a panel comprised of government and business leaders from the county and the cities of Greenville, Commerce, Quinlan, Caddo Mills and Royse City, who have helped oversee projects undertaken from a $24 million road bond package approved by voters in Novembe 2016.
The local funding has been supplemented by state and federal highway funds for a total leveraged amount of available and anticipated funding of more than $260 million.
Hilton offered an update to the Greenville Rotary Club on the “Yes For Roads” campaign this week.
With the population of the surrounding region rising, along with the need for additional transportation funding, Hilton said the county has one key advantage over adjacent counties which are served by the Texas Department of Transportation.
“Hunt County is the only county in the TxDOT Paris District that actually has a management plan,” Hilton said.
The plan is coordinating with the Texas Transportation Commission, North Central Texas Council of Governments and the Regional Transportation Council to prepare for the explosive growth across North Texas.
“That has given everyone a little bit of a different perspective on things,” Hilton said.
One area of attention has been the Interstate 30 expansion in Rockwall County.
“That will continue into Hunt County,” Hilton said. “In about 2026, the plan is to widen I-30 from four to six lanes.”
But there will be lots to do before that happens. Multiple interchanges along the interstate — at FM 1570, FM 1903 and FM 36 — will need to be rebuilt.
“It costs about $30 million per interchange,” Hilton said.
There is also a plan to extend FM 1903/FM 36 to join with FM 6 just west of Caddo Mills to create a regional road that will give access from the Wylie, Nevada and Josephine area all the way to Interstate 30.
“That project actually needs to be done right now, also,” Hilton said. “This project is probably four to five years away, but the engineering should be ready by early next year.”
In fact, the letting of the construction contracts for Interstate 30 and many of the interchanges is expected by the end of this year and into early 2023.
He explained one project under the county’s transportation plan, the expansion of State Highway 276 through the Quinlan area, will be here even sooner.
“The bids on State Highway 276 are expected to open in early August,” Hilton said. “It is taking a lot of partners to make these things work.”
