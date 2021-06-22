The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends today to continue efforts toward major transportation improvement projects in the county.
The commissioners are scheduled to proceed with the next step in the 2016 road bond package and to ask for some additional funding from the Texas Department Of Transportation during the meeting, set for 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
The commissioners are scheduled to approve work authorizations for road bond work under an agreement with Freese and Nichols and to request an additional assistance allotment from TxDot for Hunt County.
Hunt County officials asked local residents and businesses to complete an online survey earlier this year, offering their thoughts on what needed to be done to improve transportation under the Hunt County thoroughfare plan.
Voters in Hunt County approved funding a $24 million road bond package in November 2016. The local funding has been supplemented by $194 million in state and federal highway funds, and another $41 million in anticipated funding for a total leveraged amount of available and anticipated funding of more than $260 million.
Interstate 30 between Greenville and Hunt County is predicted to have extra lanes, with reconfigured exit/on ramps and one way frontage roads,
According to the TxDOT, the planned improvements in the 12.34 mile stretch between FM 2642 in Royse City and State Highway 34/Wesley Street in Greenville include widening of the interstate from the current four to six lanes and the one-way frontage roads, as well as improvements/additions/replacements to interchanges with County Roads 2511 and 2646, FM 1565, FM 36, FM 1903, and FM 1570 along Interstate 30.
Although additional right-of-way would be required, no residential or non-residential structures are expected to be displaced.
The commissioners voted last month to authorize contributing right of way funds to TxDOT in connection with a project on FM 2642.
