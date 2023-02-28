The Hunt County Commissioners Court is expected today to formally approve a project to restore the decaying windows at the county courthouse.
The commissioners are scheduled to award a contract to Restorhaus under old business as part of today’s regular agenda, starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The meeting will also be live streamed at hunt county.net
The commissioners have been discussing the windows for about four years, although finding a company able to do the work has been a struggle.
As the courthouse, built in 1929, is listed under the National Register of Historic Places, the windows cannot simply be replaced with modern windows. Instead, they must be removed, repairs and renovated to historic specifications and then reinstalled. The Texas Historical Commission recommended three firms which would be able to perform the work.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said one of the companies declined to take on the project, one did an inadequate job when offered a sample restoration of one of the windows, leaving Restorhaus as the only company available.
The work is expected to mainly be conducted at night, due to the use of harmful chemicals used in the process and the cost to do the first four floors of the courthouse was estimated at just under $2.6 million, with the funds available in the current capital improvements portion of the county budget.
