The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends Tuesday to begin the process of setting the county budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The commissioners may also decide to approve some repairs to the Hunt County Justice Center.
Tuesday’s regular session is scheduled at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and will also be streamed at on the county’s website at huntcounty.net
Among the action items on the agenda, the commissioners are scheduled to approve the adoption of the budget calendar for fiscal year 2023-24.
The current budget includes a Hunt County property tax rate of 36.12 cents per $100 valuation. The current budget year is the fifth straight in which the tax rate has been reduced.
The tax rate has fallen more than 21 cents when compared with the 57.25 cents per $100 valuation in effect in 2004.
Additional information on the proposed budget and tax rate is available online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.budget
The Hunt County budget and tax rate need to be adopted by the start of the next fiscal year on October 1.
Commissioners are also scheduled to receive a proposal from J Reynolds, a Tecta America Company LLC, Commercial Roofing & Waterproofing, for roofing repairs at the Hunt County Justice Center amounting to $61,091.
Funding would be provided through the building repair and maintenance fund in the current budget.
