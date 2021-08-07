The Hunt County Commissioners Court will be taking a first look Tuesday morning at the coming fiscal year’s budget, which includes a more than 3.8 cent reduction in the county’s property tax rate.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court will receive the budget during Tuesday’s regular session, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
County Judge Bobby Stovall has proposed a Hunt County property tax rate of 42.8379 cents per $100 valuation for Fiscal Year 2021/22, which is a reduction of 3.8639 cents from the current tax rate of 46.7018 cents per $100 valuation.
If approved, it would represent the fourth straight year the rate has been reduced and would be a drop of more than 14 cents overall when compared to the 57.25 cents per $100 valuation which was in effect in 2004.
Additional information on the proposed budget and tax rate is available online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.budget
