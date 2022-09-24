The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends to get an early start on the agenda for Tuesday morning’s regular session.
Rather than 10 a.m., the meeting is scheduled at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and will also be streamed at on the county’s web site at huntcounty.net
Among the items to be discussed and possibly voted on by the commissioners is a recommendation by the Hunt County Transportation Steering Committee recommendation to have Freese & Nichols perform a Countywide Crash and Safety Analysis.
The commissioners are also scheduled to consider a proclamation designating October 2–8, 2022 as National 4–H Week in Texas and Commend the 4–H Youth Development Program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.