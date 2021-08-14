Voters in Hunt County will be asked this fall to decide whether they will pay for the construction of a new jail facility.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled to convene in a special session Monday morning and the first action item to be considered is an order calling a bond election to be held on Nov. 2.
“We’re going to call for a $75 million bond election,” said County Judge Bobby Stovall.
The commissioners are to meet starting at 10 a.m. Monday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Stovall said that the bonds would be used to replace the current Hunt County Detention Center, an option which has been discussed on multiple occasions in recent years.
The commissioners voted in June to retain the services of the firm of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects in Dallas to assist in the process.
In August 2019 multiple water leaks were being reported with the jail each day, along with doors which refused to open or close and portions of the floor occasionally rising and falling.
The current jail is rated to house 386 inmates and holds about 300 inmates each day.
County officials met in September 2019 with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards about the future of the jail, which at the time was one of more than a dozen across the state listed as being non-compliant with the state agency.
The issues found at that time were later successfully addressed to the satisfaction of the state.
The county had planned to take another 15 years to develop and build another detention center, but state officials indicated they would only approve a 10-year period.
An interim solution had been to use the former Hunt County Juvenile Detention Center facility for adult inmates, but the state agency also turned down that proposal, as the facility does not conform to disability standards, among other issues.
The jail inmate intake was allowed to be moved to the former juvenile center office and the county no longer kept federal inmates at the jail, which helped provide the county some time.
Earlier estimates indicated the new jail was likely to cost about $50 million, if it was built to the specifications of a recently opened facility in Rockwall County.
Stovall said the original plan was to put the bond measure up for a vote next March.
“But counties can’t it in even years due to the primaries and we didn’t want to wait another year,” he said.
The official elections calendar through the Texas Secretary of State’s Office revealed that Monday is the last Day to order a general special Election on a measure.
