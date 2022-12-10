Two Hunt County school districts will continue to see law enforcement officers patrolling their campuses if the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and Commissioners Court agree to it on Tuesday.
Security services for the Boles and Campbell Independent School Districts are on the agenda for Tuesday’s regular session of the Commissioners Court, which starts at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville.
Back in August, commissioners approved measures to add school resource officers for both districts after Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones had been approached about providing officers at the schools following the May 24 mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers.
Tuesday morning, the commissioners are again scheduled to consider approval of a contract with the Boles ISD and the Sheriff’s Office for a school resource officer. They also will consider an interlocal agreement between Hunt County and the Campbell ISD for the provision of a school resource officer.
In August, Jones said he and the school superintendents estimated the cost of security services at approximately $150,000 per district for the coming year. The county would pay half, or $75,000 per district.
“It will actually be a police officer in the school, fully uniformed, fully equipped,” Jones said.
The officer would be under the direction of the Sheriff’s Office but would be available to interact with students on a daily basis.
At the end of the school day, and during the summer, the deputies would roll back into patrol duties.
By a unanimous vote, commissioners approved tapping $200,000 from contingency funding.
Terms of the potential new contracts were not immediately available on Friday.
