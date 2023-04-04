The Hunt County Commissioners were presented with frightening statistics last week on the deadly extent of fentanyl in the county.
While preparing a proclamation on Fentanyl Poisoning and Awareness Day, the commissioners heard from Misty Greer-Little, who lost her daughter Cheyenne Little to the drug.
Greer-Little created the Fiercely Fighting Fentanyl Poisoning (3FP) organization.
“Education and awareness, that is our goal,” she said as she spoke to the commissioners on March 28.
Cheyenne, 26, died after taking a Fentanyl pill, thinking it was hydrocodone. Since then, Greer-Little has been on a continuous campaign to let the public know just how dangerous the substance can be.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 77,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses during the 12-month period between October 2021 and October 2022.
The deaths have also been reported locally.
“Hunt County suffered eight more deaths, two that were 18-years old or younger, in 2022,” Greer-Little said. “I know of three (deaths) so far this year that were believed to be Fentanyl-related.”
Greer-Little and Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones are promoting the distribution of Narcan as a way to prevent Fentanyl and similar opioid deaths.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Narcan, 4 milligram (mg) naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray for over-the-counter, nonprescription, use – the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription. Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment for opioid overdose.
Greer-Little said she handed out 100 doses of Narcan at 3FP’s Fentanyl Awareness Rally in 2022 and has given away at least 100 more.
Jones said he has provided Narcan to his officers and is offering it to law enforcement agencies across the county.
The second annual Fentanyl Awareness Rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 on the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse, the two-year anniversary of the death of Cheyenne Little.
Additional information on the rally and 3FP is available online at https://www.facebook.com/weare3FP/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.