Residents of the northwest corner of Hunt County filled the Hunt County Commissioners Courtroom Tuesday morning, to voice their opposition of action by the City of Farmersville to extend its limits.
The annexation along with a proposed creation of a Municipal Development District had drawn the ire of the population of those living in the areas around Celeste, Merit, Floyd and Wagner, who only recently learned about the measures.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray told the residents and the Commissioners that he sympathizes, as he only heard about the moves recently as well. Unfortunately, he said at this time there isn’t a lot the county can do about the situation, as it depends who has authority to take action.
“There are hundreds of other issues, that branch off of this one issue,” he said.
The Farmersville City Council voted April 11 to annex the hike and bike trail between Farmersville, Merit and Celeste, which essentially had the effect of expanding the Farmersville extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) one mile either side of the trail, running its full length.
Those who spoke out during Tuesday’s meeting said they had little or no notice the annexation was coming and raised concerns over the ETJ, under which Farmersville would be granted some limited authority as to how development may proceed.
An election has also been scheduled Saturday, May 6 to decide the fate of the formation of an MDD, a Municipal Development District, which if approved would impose a one-half cent sales tax within the district.
The election is being administered by the Collin County Elections Administration and not through the Hunt County Elections Administration and no polling place has been provided in Hunt County. All eligible voters must drive to Collin County.
Some of those who attended Tuesday’s meeting said they had attempted to vote early and were told they were not eligible to do so, even though they reside within the limits of the proposed ETJ.
“The Commissioners are taking this very seriously,” Ray said, noting he has been working to find out what the residents can do.
“The county did not receive any notice of the annexation,” Ray said, which presumably would allow the annexation itself to be contested as voidable.
“Who has standing is a whole other question,” he said. “My understanding is the county itself doesn’t have standing.”
Ray said the residents themselves may have the authority to mount a legal action, but he would need to continue to investigate the matter.
“These issues are extremely complicated,” Ray said, adding he could only advise the commissioners on the situation and could not legally provide advice to the residents themselves.
Ray said the commissioners will be taking up the matter again during the May 9 regular agenda, at which time he might be able to provide additional information on how to proceed.
Early voting continues through May 2 at several locations including the Collin College Farmersville campus in the Atrium.
A map of the ETJ and annexation is available at https://www.farmersvilletx.com/.../city%20limit%20%20ETJ...
