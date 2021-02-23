UPDATE: 12:24 p.m. It has been announced the meeting will now take place at 12:30 p.m. today.
This morning's regularly scheduled meeting of the Hunt County Commissioners Court has been delayed.
The session was set to start at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville and was to be conducted virtually, due to COVID-19.
But technical difficulties resulted in the start of the meeting to be pushed back to 1 p.m. today.
The session will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
