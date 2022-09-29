The Hunt County Commissioners Court has taken a step to help make the county’s highways a little safer.
And, if the county can get some grant funding as part of the bargain, that’s even better.
During Tuesday’s regular session, the commissioners were scheduled to receive a recommendation by the Hunt County Transportation Steering Committee to have Freese & Nichols perform a Countywide Crash and Safety Analysis.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said the panel met a few weeks ago and offered a wide range of suggestions, including one notable proposal.
“It came to their attention that we don’t have a safety and crash analysis,” Stovall said, adding that the recommendation was also in response to recent grant proposals being offered for items such as back to school safety and other programs.
“But since we don’t have that report, it makes it harder for us to get a grant or identify where we can ask for a grant,” he said.
Stovall also believes such a study would also prove valuable in the coming years, as the county works alongside the Texas Department of Transportation and other agencies to implement the projects included under the Hunt County Transportation Plan.
Stovall recommended the county award the $75,000 fee to Freese and Nichols to develop the analysis and the measure was adopted by a unanimous vote.
