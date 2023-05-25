The Hunt County Commissioners Tuesday formally approved the purchase of the former Mary of Puddin Hill location, which will be part of the future Hunt County Criminal Justice Center.
The commissioners voted unanimously to pay $2.7 million for the five tracts where the currently vacant structure is located along Interstate 30 near the intersection of Division Street in Greenville.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said funds for the Puddin Hill site will come through American Rescue Plan funding.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said finalizing the agreement was contingent on the removal of asbestos from the buildings.
“That’s been completed now,” Ray said. “They should be done very quickly, in the next few days.”
Ray said the sale could close within three weeks.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted last month to tpurchase the site for a new criminal justice center, which will be located next door.
The purchase of the 60-acre site known as the Martin Tract will be paid for from funds in the capital improvements account in the current county budget. Requests For Proposals (RFP) are being sought from architectural firms for both locations.
The status of the Hunt County Detention Center is perhaps the biggest issue facing the county. Plans to take another stab at building a new jail began almost immediately after the previous measure was defeated by a narrow margin of county voters in November 2021.
During the State of the County address in March, Stovall said the problems with the building continue to worsen, including cracks throughout the ceilings, walls and doors, constant sewer stoppages and water leaks. Some of the cell doors don’t operate and sensors in others cannot determine if there is an inmate inside or not.
Still to be determined is when and/or if the county intends to consider another bond package to pay for the proposed project.
Mary of Puddin Hill was once synonymous with Greenville, as the company was known not only for its legendary fruitcake, but also as a popular tourist attraction.
The local store and bakery was closed in 2014, although the business continued in Palestine and maintained an online presence at www.puddinhill.com
According to the Texas Historical Commission, the company had a local history dating back 175 years, beginning in 1839.
Luanne Dickens, owner of Greenville Floral & Gifts, decided to bring the business back to town and obtained licensing rights to open a store under the Mary of Puddin Hill name, including the famous Mary Puddin Hill fruitcake direct from the bakery factory in Palestine, in downtown Greenville in November 2020.
