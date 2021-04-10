Hunt County elections officials have decided the county’s Elections Administrator position should not be filled until after it is opened up to any applicants seeking the job, which means the final choice won’t be made until well after the May 1 municipal elections.
The Hunt County Elections Commission met Friday morning and had been scheduled to officially appoint an Elections Administrator, with the Hunt County Commissioners Court expected to make a final vote to confirm the appointment when it met this coming Tuesday. The commissioners agreed March 9 to hire Shelly Jeannie Ash as an interim Elections Coordinator to continue the preparations for the May election.
The reestablished elections commission, which consists of the Democratic and Republican Party chairs, County Judge Bobby Stovall, County Clerk Jennifer Lindenzweig and County Tax Assessor Collector Randy Wineinger, replaces the 20-member Joint Elections Commission named in October 2019, as there will no longer be a Joint Elections Administrator.
During Friday’s meeting Hunt County Republican Party Chairman David Hale proposed that the commission take a few additional steps before making the appointment, including advertising and accepting applications for the Elections Administrator position through June 4.
The Hunt County Clerk’s Office will be accepting the applications and the Elections Commission will reconvene June 18 to interview the applicants. The panel would then meet again June 25 for the purpose of appointing a permanent Elections Administrator.
The panel passed the proposal on a 4-1 vote.
Early voting for the May 1 municipal elections is scheduled April 19-27.
