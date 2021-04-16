The city of Commerce will be participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back on Saturday, April 24.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Commerce Police Department and is aimed at keeping communities safer by providing a safe and effective means to dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications which can be just as dangerous to the community as illicit street drugs. Prescription drugs thrown into the trash can end up contaminating the soil, underground water tables, ponds, and lakes. Prescription medications flushed down the toilet or washed down the drain can lead to contamination of community drinking water supplies.
Citizens will be able to pull into the lot and give their expired, unwanted, or unused prescription medications to an attendant for curbside collection.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Event is a semi-annual community event sponsored by The Drug Enforcement Administration which is held in April and October of each year. The Commerce Police Department began participating in this community event in April 2019. Each time the event is held, the Commerce Police Department site collects approximately 100 pounds of prescription medications from the community.
The Commerce Police Department now also has a permanent collection drop safe which is accessible 24 hours a day to provide an alternate means of collection for expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications between the semi-annual events.
In October 2019 there were 4,587 collections sites across the nation with 183 of those collections sites being in Texas, in which the City of Commerce played its part by participating. The total amount of prescription medications collected across the nation in October 2019 was 492.7 tons.
For additional information about a collection site locations near other people you know that do not live in the Commerce Texas area please visit: https://takebackday.dea.gov and enter the zip code.
Additional information is available by contacting Commerce Police Sergeant Wesley Russell at 214-869-9022.
