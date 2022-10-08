Four Commerce High School graduates and one former Commerce ISD staff member will be inducted into the Commerce ISD Hall of Honor during luncheon ceremonies on Oct. 21.
The program recognizes former students of CHS or Norris School who have had distinguished careers and staff members who have made a significant impact on the students of CISD or Norris School.
This year’s honorees include Betty Casselberry, former CISD director of finance from 1984 to 2000; Amy Johnson, CHS class of 1978; Jimmy Ogden, CHS class of 1991; Eddie Pannell, CHS class of 1992; and Jerry Speight, CHS Class of 1958.
The luncheon begins at 11:45 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21 at the CISD Central Administration Building.
Reservations for the event can be made by calling 903 886-3755 or by sending a check to Commerce ISD, Hall of Honor Reservations, 3315 Washington St., Commerce, 75428. Tickets are $20 each. Deadline for reservations is October 17.
Honorees will also be recognized at the CHS pep rally that afternoon and during homecoming pre-game activities at 7 p.m. that night.
