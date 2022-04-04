Another round of thunderstorms and potentially severe weather are in the forecast for Hunt County and North Texas overnight, with chances of heavy rains to help alleviate the current extreme drought.
Unfortunately the danger of grass and wild fires is expected to return before the end of the week, with the arrival of unseasonably chilly mornings and powerful winds.
The Texas A&M Forest Service has listed Hunt County and much of the surrounding area under “very high” or “high” threats of grass and wild fires, starting Wednesday.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for Wednesday to be sunny, with a high near 72, but a north wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 44. And a north northwest wind with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday’s forecast is calling for sunny skies, with a high near 67 and a northwest wind that could gust as high as 30 mph. Thursday night is expected to be clear, with a low around 41. And a northwest wind with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Hunt County is not currently listed under a ban on outdoor burning, although fire officials are urging residents to use extreme caution before conducting any controlled burns, or to consider waiting until conditions improve if possible.
