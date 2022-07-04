One year after it began, a satellite club of the Greenville Rotary, dedicated to raising awareness of the extent of human trafficking in Hunt County and the surrounding area, is continuing its effort.
The public is invited to the organization’s latest monthly meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Landmark On Lee, 2920 Lee St. in Greenville. Those attending to not need to be a member of the Rotary Club.
Guest speaker for the session will be Raffa Executive Director Threesa Roseberry Sadler, who will address how human trafficking has impacted her family directly in Hunt County.
Katy Ridge, who helped organized the satellite club, hosted its first information meeting in July 2021. Ridge said the session was designed to reach out to segments of the community that could help make a difference.
The club is focused on spreading awareness of how to recognize human trafficking and how to respond when it is taking place. Additional information about the club is available at www.facebook.com/Rotary-Satellite-Club-of-Greenville-to-End-Human-Trafficking-112920847716508/.
Hunt County’s district courts have at least three pending cases of individuals indicted on charges of human and child trafficking.
