The Texas Department of Transportation has announced portions of Interstate 30 in Rockwall County will be closed during the overnight periods early next week and next weekend:
Weather permitting, all lanes of I-30 will be closed at Dalrock Road on the following dates for bridge beam installation as part of the ongoing construction project.
9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, and will continue nightly through Friday morning, March 3.
10 p.m. Friday, March 3 through 8 a.m. Saturday, March 4 and again from 10 p.m. Saturday, March 4 through 8 a.m. Sunday, March 5.
Dalrock Rd. will be closed at I-30, however westbound I-30 traffic will have access to northbound Dalrock Rd. Drivers are urged to plan ahead for extra travel time.
As progress continues, check drivetexas.org for daily lane closures. Any major scheduled closures will be announced in advance, and there is an option to sign up for text alerts.
As a part of the $142 million I-30 corridor expansion project, new frontage road bridges will be constructed across Lake Ray Hubbard from Bass Pro Drive to Dalrock Rd. Additionally, the Dalrock Rd. interchange will be rebuilt. Future projects will widen I-30 and add continuous frontage roads throughout Rockwall County. The work is part of TxDOT’s Texas Clear Lanes effort to relieve congestion in major metropolitan areas.
For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Madison Schein at Madison.Schein@txdot.gov or (214) 320-4483.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.