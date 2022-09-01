Hunt County residents will be enjoying the end of summer this weekend, during the Labor Day holiday.
State and local law enforcement officials are also reminding motorists they will be out in force to make sure the rules against drinking and driving are observed.
All federal, State of Texas, Hunt County and City of Greenville offices will be closed Monday, the official observance of Labor Day.
The offices of Senior Center Resources and Public Transit (SCRPT) will be closed, as will the schools and administration offices of the Greenville Independent School District and the Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery Monday.
The business and editorial offices of the Herald-Banner will also be closed Monday.
Through the upcoming holiday weekend, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers will join law enforcement from across the state in looking for drivers who disregard traffic laws, including impaired drivers, speeders and safety belt violators.
