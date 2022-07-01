Many people in Hunt County will get an extra day off this weekend to celebrate Independence Day, as government offices will be closed for July 4.
All federal, State of Texas, Hunt County and City of Greenville offices will be closed Monday.
The offices of Senior Center Resources and Public Transit will be closed, as will the administration offices of the Greenville Independent School District.
Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.
Most banks will be closed for the federal holiday.
The business offices of the Herald-Banner will also be closed Monday.
