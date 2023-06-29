Many people in Hunt County will get an extra day off on Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day, as government offices will be closed for July 4.
There are two Independence Day events scheduled in Hunt County Friday.
All Hunt County offices are scheduled to be closed Monday and Tuesday. All federal, State of Texas and City of Greenville offices will be closed for the holidauyTuesday
The offices of Senior Center Resources and Public Transit will be closed Tuesday, as will the administration offices of the Greenville Independent School District.
Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.
Most banks will be closed for the federal holiday.
The business offices of the Herald-Banner will also be closed Tuesday.
The Caddo Mills EDC is hosting the second annual Red, White and Boom event starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Hooten Memorial Field. The schedule will include Gelly Ball, bounce houses, a mechanical bull, an inflatable obstacle course, food trucks, live music and a home tun derby. The Caddo Mills Chamber is hosting the Kids Independence Day parade featuring walkers, kids on bikes or electric vehicles, golf carts or horses. Awards will be awarded for most patriotic, most unusual, best dressed pet, oldest and youngest participants and more. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Additional information is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/574869061498458
The City of Quinlan is hosting Fireworks In the Park, an Independence Day celebration at the Quinlan Community Park, 415 State Highway Sour 264 in Quinlan, starting at 6 p.m. Friday. The event is scheduled to include a live DJ, activities for kids, food and drink. Visitors are invited to set-up chairs, blankets or tailgate to enjoy the fireworks. Additional information is available at www.cityofquinlan.net or 903-356-3306.
