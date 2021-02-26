The first citywide cleanup of the year has been rescheduled.
The City of Greenville and Waste Connections have set the event, originally scheduled in January and then Feb. 27, for March 6.
Under the contract with Progressive Waste that the Greenville City Council adopted in June 2008, the company will provide four city-wide cleanup events each year on the fourth Saturday of January, April, July and October.
The cleanup for Greenville residents is scheduled from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. March 6 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center. Proof of Greenville residency is required in the form of a utility bill, tax statement or driver’s license showing a Greenville address. Residents will have a limit of 4 cubic yards. roughly a six-foot truck bed, and trailers must be 4X8 or smaller.
Items that will be accepted at the event include:
— Household waste
— Furniture
— Tires
— Construction Material
— Washers & Dryers
— Stoves, Ovens and Cooktops
— Microwaves
— Computers and Monitors
Items that cannot be accepted include:
— Paint
— Chemicals
— Automotive batteries
— Pesticides
— Air Conditioners
— Refrigerators
— Freezers
