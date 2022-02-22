With temperatures expecting to drop during the day and the potential for freezing precipitation in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, the City of Greenville is preparing for inclement weather.
The City of Greenville Public Works department has a plan of action in the event inclement weather and hazardous road conditions develop. The sand spreader is operational, fueled, and ready for service. A backhoe, bucket truck, and all necessary equipment are fueled and ready to be deployed as needed. City personnel have been notified to be available as necessary after hours and during the weekend to handle any situation that may occur.
Weather related utility events such as frozen, leaking and broken water piping, or blocked sewer piping on the city's service lines will be handled as quickly as possible. During normal work hours, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5p.m. customers may call (903) 457-3152 for assistance. After hours and weekend calls may be made to (903) 457-2900.
Residents are urged to plan and prepare for inclement weather by wrapping exposed pipes, protecting plants and shrubs, checking for adequate anti-freeze levels in vehicles, and providing shelter for outdoor animals. It is also a good idea to stock up on extra batteries for flashlights and radios and to have a small supply of water and ready-to-eat foods in the event of an extended utility service interruption.
