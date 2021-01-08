The City of Greenville and the Greenville Independent School District are preparing for the potential of wintry weather this weekend.
The city issued the following statement this morning concerning the chances for snow and/or ice mixing with the rain forecast Sunday:
“The City of Greenville Public Works department has a plan of action in the event inclement weather and hazardous road conditions to develop. The sand spreader is operational, fueled and ready for service. A backhoe, bucket truck and all necessary equipment are fueled and ready to be deployed as needed. City personnel have been notified to be available as necessary after hours and during the weekend to handle any situation that may occur.
Weather related utility events such as frozen, leaking and broken water piping or blocked sewer piping on the City’s service lines will be handled as quickly as possible. During normal work hours, Monday–Friday, 8 am to 5 pm customers may call 903-457-3152 for assistance. After hours and weekend calls may be made to 903-457-2900.
Residents are urged to plan and prepare for inclement weather by wrapping exposed pipes, protecting plants and shrubs, checking for adequate anti-freeze levels in vehicles and providing shelter for outdoor animals. It is also a good idea to stock up on extra batteries for flashlights and radios and to have a small supply of water and ready-to-eat foods in the event of an extended utility service interruption.”
The Greenville ISD said it was considering the possibility of switching to virtual at-home learning for all students Monday in the event of inclement weather, with a decision expected by 6 a.m. Monday.
As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service forecast was calling for a 40 percent chance of rain after noon Sunday, with a high near 42, followed by a 40 percent chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Monday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a a high near 46.
