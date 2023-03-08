Merchants in Greenville got off to a good start to 2023 as the city saw a gain in March sales tax revenue compared with the same month a year ago.
The March figure reflects sales tax revenue generated in January.
Greenville will collect a little more than $915,000 this month, an increase of 9.72% over the $834,000 received in March 2022.
However, for the fiscal year to date, Greenville has received just over $3 million, which is a deficit of 1.21%, or about $37,000, from the total received through March of 2022.
The latest report from the Texas Comptroller’s Office, released Wednesday, indicated much of the state was headed in a positive direction.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced March 1 that state sales tax revenue totaled $3.68 billion in February to be distributed in March, 14.2 percent more than in February 2022.
The majority of February sales tax revenue is based on sales made in January and remitted to the agency in February.
“Propelled by continued strong business spending and a surprising post-holiday surge in consumer spending, growth in February sales tax receipts significantly outpaced inflation, which is still hovering over 6 percent,” Hegar said. “Robust increases in receipts from all major sectors suggest economic activity in the state is not yet slowing significantly despite high interest rates and fears of recession.”
