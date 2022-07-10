Greenville’s economy kept moving in a positive direction in late spring, with the city recording another record gain in sales tax rebate revenue this month.
The city also saw a continued rise in the amount of revenue it collects for the year so far, according to a report issued Thursday by Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Greenville received $912,719 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, an increase of 10.71% from the $824,715 received in July 2021.
The city took in $752,180 in July 2020, and $638,694 in July 2019.
For the year to date, Greenville has taken in $6.68 million, an increase of 16.66% from almost $5.73 million received through July 2021.
Greenville had taken in $4.84 million through July 2020 and $4.63 million through the same point in July 2019.
Hegar announced he would send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.03 billion in local sales tax allocations for July, 15.3 percent more than in July 2021.
“State sales tax collections surged in June, outpacing inflation, with strong growth in receipts from all major economic sectors,” Hegar said in a report issued July 1. “The strongest growth was in sectors driven primarily by business spending, with receipts from the mining sector nearly doubling collections from last year, and with receipts from the manufacturing, wholesale trade and construction sectors also up sharply. Receipts from restaurants and the services sector were strong once again in June as consumers continue to spend more on live events with entertainment options becoming available.”
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, that support the city's general fund.
The July sales tax rebate payment represents the city's portion of sales taxes collected at local businesses in May and reported to the Comptroller's Office in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.