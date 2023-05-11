The City of Greenville is reporting receiving another monthly record in collections of sales tax rebate revenue.
The city was also slightly ahead in the amount of revenue collected for the fiscal year so far, as of April.
Of course, that was before the Texas Comptroller’s Office asked the city to give some back, as the state agency has reportedly been overpaying Greenville its portion of sales tax rebate revenue for more than a decade.
Still, first the good news, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said state sales tax revenue totaled $4.09 billion in April, 6.7 percent more than in April 2022. The majority of April sales tax revenue is based on sales made in March and remitted to the agency in April.
“April sales tax revenue growth, moderately in excess of general price inflation, suggests economic expansion continues in spite of higher interest rates and fears of a recession,” Hegar said. “The strongest growth continues to be from sectors primarily driven by business spending.”
Greenville was to receive a sales tax payment of a little more than $1.31 million this month, representing a 12.91% increase from the $1 million collected in May 2022. The 2022 figure represented a decrease of about $8,500 from the report in May 2021, which set the previous record for the month.
For the fiscal year so far, Greenville has taken in sales tax rebate revenue of a little more than $5 million, a 3.78% increase from the almost $4.84 million collected through May 2022. Greenville had received about $4 million through May 2021. Greenville had collected almost $3.48 million through May 2020.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed the city’s general fund. A rededication of a percentage of the sales tax revenue goes toward the 4A economic development corporation.
However, the city is in the process of having to pay the Comptroller several million dollars in excess funds it had given Greenville.
Greenville Finance Director GP Ippolito told the City Council this week that the Comptroller’s office notified the City of Greenville that it was previously overpaid a net amount of one refund claim and one field audit.
Greenville was ordered to repay a total amount of $1.3 million, which is in addition to current payback arrangements, with an outstanding balance of $3.57 million as of the February 2023 allocation.
The previous payments are due to earlier overpayments in 2012 and 2015 and Ippolito said the city currently owes the state agency almost $4.9 million.
