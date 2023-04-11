The city of Greenville and Paris Junior College are considering a partnership that would involve placing a Fire Department administrative center as well as a firefighter training center on the local campus of PJC.
The City Council on Tuesday will consider a resolution for a land-lease agreement between the city and PJC. The City Council’s regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Municipal Building.
Mayor Jerry Ransom made reference to the planned partnership with PJC during his state of the city address in March. Ransom revealed that the city was in negotiations with the college to locate a new fire administration building on the PJC campus. Also, PJC would work with the city to develop a new fire academy training center, the mayor noted.
“We’re going to develop an outstanding fire academy,” he said.
The city’s current fire administration building is in poor condition. Building a new one at PJC in combination with a fire training center and emergency operations center would address several needs in Greenville. Funding would come from bonds already approved.
Initial efforts by the city to acquire land for the projects did not pan out. Meanwhile, members of the city staff learned that PJC was interested in developing a firefighter training academy as part of its career-training offerings, according to they city’s agenda document.
“With that in mind, we sought an opportunity to partner with PJC, where the city could build a facility on land that they currently possess. In turn, the city would pay an annual lease fee along with considerations for PJC to use our training facility for their fire training programs,” according to Fire Chief Jeremy Powell.
The proposed annual lease fee is $10.
