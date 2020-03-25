The City of Quinlan has issued the following statement regarding the closing of county offices:
In response to Hunt County Resolution 16,029, ordering a shelter in place; a local proclamation issued by the Mayor of Quinlan; and, the potential impact of the COVID-19 Virus on the citizens of Quinlan as well as critical functions of the City, the Mayor has implemented the following, effective at 11:59 PM March 24, 2020:
City Hall – 105 W. Main St. –
Regarding Utility and Court Payments:
• Payments/forms can be dropped off in the 24-hr drop box near the front door.
• Payments/forms can be mailed to City of Quinlan, PO Box 2740, Quinlan Tx 75474
• Payments can be made online at www.cityofquinlan.net/2220/Bill-Pay-Options Permits:
• Payments/Applications can be dropped off in the 24-hr drop box near the front door.
• Payments/Applications can be mailed to City of Quinlan, PO Box 2740, Quinlan Tx 75474. Other Information:
• Department forms and email contacts are available on the City’s website, www.cityofquinlan.net.
• Contact City Hall at (903) 356-3306 for general assistance 8am-12pm and 1pm-5pm. Police Department – 104 E. Main St. – Municipal Court - Payments and other court transactions can be completed as outlined above. All items scheduled for the April 13, 2020 municipal court docket will be rescheduled for the May 11th, 2020 docket. Quinlan Community Park – Please be advised that the facilities at the Quinlan Community Park, including playground, basketball court, pavilions and restrooms are currently closed. Only the walking trail and disc golf area remain open at this time. These actions will be re-evaluated on a regular basis as developments related to public health and the COVID-19 virus occur. The City will do everything possible to minimize the impact this may have on customer service and appreciates your patience and understanding as we attempt to navigate and mitigate rapidly changing conditions.
