The City of Quinlan has announced it will be conducting closures of municipal buildings in response to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic,
Out of an abundance of caution to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 Virus on the citizens of Quinlan and critical functions of the City, the Mayor has implemented the following:
City Hall – 105 W. Main St. –
Regarding Utility and Court Payments:
• Payments & assistance is available at the drive-thru window during regular work hours.
• Payments can be dropped off in the 24-hr drop box near the front door.
• Payments can be mailed to City of Quinlan, PO Box 2740, Quinlan Tx 75474
• Payments can be made online at www.cityofquinlan.net/2220/Bill-Pay-Options Permits:
• Payments & assistance is available at the drive-thru window during regular work hours.
• Payments/Applications can be dropped off in the 24-hr drop box near the front door.
• Payments/Applications can be mailed to City of Quinlan, PO Box 2740, Quinlan Tx 75474 Other Business:
• General assistance is available at the drive-thru window during regular work hours.
• Contact City Hall at (903) 356-3306 for general assistance or to request an appointment with staff related to other business not mentioned above. Police Department – 104 E. Main St. – Municipal Court - Payments and other court transactions can be completed as outlined above. All items scheduled for the April 13, 2020 municipal court docket will be rescheduled for the May 11th, 2020 docket. These actions will be re-evaluated on a regular basis as developments related to public health and the COVID-19 virus occur. The City will do everything possible to minimize the impact this may have on customer service and appreciates your patience and understanding as we attempt to navigate and mitigate rapidly changing conditions.
