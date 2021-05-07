The city of Greenville has announced warning sirens will be tested at noon today:
Today, May 7th, at 12 p.m. we will be conducting a test of our Outdoor Warning Sirens. This is only a test to make sure they are all functioning properly and are ready in case there is a time of need.
But just as a reminder, if you hear the sirens when a test is not scheduled, you should do the following:
-Seek shelter indoors and turn on local media (local broadcast channels, radio)
-Follow directions from local officials including information provided by the National Weather Service
-Only call 9-1-1 in case of an actual emergency
You can also register your phone number for our city's CodeRED emergency notification system here: https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/299/CodeRED
