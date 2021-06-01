Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.