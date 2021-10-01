The City of Greenville announced Friday morning that a consultant will be chosen to assist with the downtown revitalization program:
The City Council appointed a Downtown Steering Committee on August 24, 2021, to devise a plan to revitalize Downtown Greenville.
The committee met on Thursday, September 30, at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center and recommended that City Staff move forward with the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process to select a consultant to help develop a vision for Downtown Greenville.
The committee will meet again to review the RFQ’s received and select a consultant.
