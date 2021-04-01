The City of Greenville has announced it is closing the city’s reservoir system to public access, following two recent accidents along the waterways.
A statement released this morning:
The City is installing a gate at reservoir (No> 5) to stop vehicular traffic. People will still be able to fish the reservoir, but will have to walk in.
Over the past several months, City crews have had to pull out two vehicles that were driven into the reservoir. “This reservoir is the City’s primary water supply, and we need to protect it from this type of incident”, states Press Tompkins, Director of Public Works.
