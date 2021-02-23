As of 11:58 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, the Boil Water Notice has been lifted.
The City’s Public Works Department has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.
If you have questions concerning this matter, customers experiencing water loss should contact the Public Works at (903) 457-3135.
