The City of Greenville has announced the boil water notice will remain in effect through Tuesday:
Public Works staff sent water samples to the lab today and results should be back Tuesday. Please continue to boil your water. Once the results of the water samples are received, the City will update its residents via the City website (www.ci.greenville.tx.us), the City Facebook page (the city of Greenville, Texas), an updated press release, twitter (CityofGreenville), local television Chanel 3, the LED boards at the Municipal building and the SportsPark, the Herald Banner, and local radio stations.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, residents will be notified via the outlets above that the water is safe for consumption.
Should you have any questions or concerns please contact the City of Greenville Public Works after hours number at (903) 457-2948.
