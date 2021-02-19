The City of Commerce has announced it would be temporarily suspending water service to some area utilities in an effort to boost water pressure in the city:
The City does not provide fire protection flows to these contract customers, but it is critical that the City restore fire fighting capacity within town. If we can recover system pressure before 48 hours, their service will be restored sooner.
The City is NOT disconnecting retail customers within Commerce unless they request it for water leak concerns."
