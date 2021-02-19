Update
The City of Commerce has announced it would be temporarily suspending water service to some area utilities in an effort to boost water pressure in the city:
 
"The City of Commerce still has not been able to restore full pressure to the water system, but water levels continue to rise. In an attempt to restore system pressure faster, the City notified the wholesale contract customers of North Hunt SUD, Gafford Chapel WSC, Maloy WSC, and West Delta WSC that their wholesale service would be suspended for 48 hours to allow our system to recover.
The City does not provide fire protection flows to these contract customers, but it is critical that the City restore fire fighting capacity within town. If we can recover system pressure before 48 hours, their service will be restored sooner.
The City is NOT disconnecting retail customers within Commerce unless they request it for water leak concerns."

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you