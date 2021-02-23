The City of Commerce is reporting this morning that it has achieved full pressure in its water system, but the boil water notice will remain in place for now:
WATER UPDATE (Feb 23rd at 8AM)
The City of Commerce has now been able to maintain full system pressure for over 24 hours. We will be collecting water samples today and submitting them to a third-party laboratory for bacteriological testing. These tests take at least 24 hours to process, so if we turn in the samples today, it is possible to get the results tomorrow. However, labs are currently being overrun with testing submissions due to the large number of communities that are all under boil water alerts.
Once we can confirm that the water passes all tests and standards, we will be able to lift the boil water notice. We are hopeful this will be tomorrow, but it could be as late as Thursday depending on the ability of the lab to process the results.
We continue to ask customers to conserve water, but it is okay to wash clothes. You can wash dishes, but it is recommended that you boil the water first, let it cool, and then wash dishes.
We are honored to serve the community of Commerce, and our rural customers as well. We are working to improve our critical infrastructure to lower the risk of this occurrence again in the future. We were simply not ready for a State-wide winter storm event and the loss of the entire power grid.
We will be better, and we will do better. Thank you for your patience and your understanding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.