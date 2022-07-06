Communication among Greenville police, fire and other city departments is primed for major modernization after the City Council last week voted 4-2 to approve a 10-year, $11 million deal with Motorola Solutions.
The action culminates a several years-long process to purchase a new city radio system, and validates the work of a special committee that had recommended the Motorola bid back in December 2021.
At the same time, however, the council’s split decision derailed an attempt by Hunt County to join with the city’s new communications system. Had the city gone with a competing bid by L3Harris, the county was prepared to give the city $2 million toward the cost of the project and erect several more towers, according to County Judge Bobby Stovall.
In addition, L3Harris had pledged to utilize the upgraded system in combination with the city and county. Employed through a partnership, the L3Harris system would have provided the city, the county and the company an integrated communications system with outstanding countywide coverage, said several people who addressed the council.
The decision to choose Motorola was preceded by a lengthy back-and-forth between representatives from the competing vendors, each claiming the superiority of their bid. Both bids, according to Mayor Jerry Ransom, met the city’s requirements.
“Either system, I believe, would meet our goals,” said Ransom, adding that he saw advantages of having the same radio system installed at the city-owned L3Harris facility at Majors Field. “There must be some synergies that we will derive from using the same system. Does it really make sense to have two completely different systems installed in facilities we own?” Ransom said.
In addition, “Two million dollars is a lot of money for the City of Greenville,” translating into about 7 cents on the tax rate, said Ransom. The city’s current tax rate is 59.8 cents per $100 valuation.
“Our citizens pay county taxes and Greenville taxes, and it doesn’t seem fair to me to ask them to pay for two different systems when one system will work just fine,” Ransom said.
Stovall, too, urged the county and the city to work together in a way that would benefit all taxpayers and citizens and significantly improve communication countywide.
But in the end, Councilman Ben Wallace said, “I think it’s important that we trust our own process,” which has been in place for over three years and follow the recommendation of the city’s public safety professionals.
He moved to accept the Motorola bid. Councilwoman Kristen Washington seconded the motion, and councilmen Kenneth Freeman and Tim Kruse voted in favor. Ransom and Councilman Terry Thomas voted no.
Besides the issues of cost-savings and county participation, another key talking point was the number of sites (or antenna towers) that each system would provide.
The Motorola bid called for three sites in Greenville, while the L3Harris bid would have utilized seven countywide.
Motorola’s representatives contended that three sites would offer the city complete and reliable coverage.
After the meeting, Greenville resident Wayne Morris, an expert and consultant in the field of communications who once served as a U.S. ambassador to the World Radio Conference, said the L3Harris bid gave the city advantages in terms of redundancy and interoperability.
Should a major disaster strike the area, countywide emergency personnel would find it “a much more simple scenario to work together,” Morris said of the L3Harris system. In addition, having more towers gives the L3Harris system valuable redundancy.
Over 40 years of experience tells him that redundancy in sites is advantageous, much the same as an aircraft with two engines is safer than a plane with one.
“You have to build system redundancy,” said Morris. “The more you can get, the better off you are.”
