The Greenville City Council intends to vote Tuesday on a tax abatement agreement for Farmers Electric Cooperative (FEC), which is planning a major expansion project.
The vote is part of Tuesday’s regular agenda, starting at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street. A work session is also scheduled starting at 5 p.m.
The Council is also scheduled to reappoint the previous chairman of the Greenville Board of Development, following the passing of Dr. Chet Haney.
• FEC has operated out of its headquarters in the 2000 block of Interstate 30 in Greenville since 1963. Prior to that the utility was based downtown.
While FEC is based in Greenville, it does not serve homes or businesses inside the city limits. Green said the company serves 88,000 meters in a 12-county area of North Texas.
As such, FEC is rapidly growing and plans to add 275 jobs by 2030.
The proposed $35 million expansion would include three buildings on the current campus, including a new administration building.
The FEC expansion would add approximately $1.3 million in annual property tax revenue for the county and $2.2 million for the City of Greenville, and the company would be asking for a 50/50 abatement in each case.
The company is seeking a 10 year, 50% abatement on the added value of the property at the location.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court is also considering a similar abatement.
• Haney, who served as the Pastor of Highland Terrace Baptist Church, passed away Thursday evening. Haney was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Development in December 2022, replacing Shaun Franklin, who had completed his term as chair and still served on Place 7 on the board.
Tuesday, the Council intends to reappoint Franklin as the Interim Chairman of the Board of Development through the end of 2023.
Funeral service for Haney will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Highland Terrace Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday May at Coker-Mathews Funeral home from 6-8 p.m.
