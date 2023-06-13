The Greenville City Council intends today to set the “PACE” and adopt a program designed to help reduce electricity and support water conservation.
The council also expects to receive presentations from public safety and parks department heads and work on establishing the city’s goals and objectives for the coming year.
The council is scheduled to consider today’s regular agenda, starting at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street. A work session is also scheduled starting at 4 p.m.
• During the work session, the council is scheduled to receive presentations from Greenville Police Department Chief Chris Smith, Parks and Recreation Director Brett Quarles, Parks and and Fire and Rescue Department Chief Jeremy Powell.
• The council also is scheduled to discuss the FY2023-2024 Goals and Objectives and review the Council Sub-Committee Assignments.
During the regular agenda, the council is set to approve a professional services agreement with the Texas Property Assessed Clean Energy or PACE program.
PACE is a State of Texas program which provides low-cost, long-term financing for water and energy efficiency and conservation improvements to commercial and industrial properties.
The council’s vote will allow the for administering the Greenville PACE program.
