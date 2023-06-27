The Greenville City Council intends tonight to vote on an amended proposal to repay the Texas Comptroller’s Office more than $4.8 million the state agency mistakenly provided the City of Greenville in sales tax rebates.
The Council is also set to hear wish lists from more departments in preparing to establish the upcoming city budget and tax rate, and to approve the extension of a water line from Interstate 30 to Lions Lair Road.
The council is scheduled to consider today’s regular agenda, starting at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street. A work session is also scheduled starting at 4 p.m.
• During the work session, the council is scheduled to receive presentations from the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, Greenville Municipal Auditorium/Tourism, Main Street, Engineering, Streets and Traffic, Water Treatment Plant, Utilities and the Watewater Treatment Plant.
• During the regular agenda, the Council intends to take action on an ordinance authorizing the City to enter into a long-term payback agreement with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts to pay back sales and use taxes paid in error to the City.
In a memo to the Council, Administrative Services Finance Director GP Ippolito noted that payback was originally approved on May 9.
“We have since been advised by the Comptrollers Office, that during a January 2022 audit the payback schedule has changed,
Ippolito said. “We are submitting the revised schedule for Council approval.”
Greenville has been ordered to repay a total amount of $1.3 million, which is in addition to current payback arrangements, with an outstanding balance of $3.57 million as of the February 2023 allocation.
• The Council is also scheduled to consider awarding a contract with Tricon Services for the Monty Stratton 16-inch Water Line Project.
In a memo to the Council, City Manager Summer Spurlock said that Monty Stratton Parkway was constructed without a waterline.
“This project with other developments along this section of Monty Stratton would complete the water line from I-30 Service Road to Lions Lair” she said. “This would create a complete water loop to enhance water pressure and water quality.”
Tricon Services was the lowest responsible bidder on the project, at $973,610.
“This project will aid in future developments and water quality issues that have been problems in the past years,” Spurlock said.
