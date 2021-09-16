The Greenville City Council intends to meet in a special session Friday morning, to approve an emergency purchase of two water pumps, which would allow for water to be brought to the city from Lake Tawakoni.
The purchase of the two rebuilt pumps from comes after the Council voted Tuesday to approve three emergency measures to make sure the city could continue to obtain water from the reservoir,
Friday’s special session is scheduled at 11 a.m. in the Municipal Building 2821 Washington Street.
Public Works Director Press Tompkins is requesting the approval of an emergency ordinance from the Council, authorizing Weisinger Incorporated to provide and install two rebuilt raw water vertical turbine pumps for the Lake Tawakoni raw water line pumps No. 1 and No. 3.
The purchase and installation of the pumps would cost $209,620.
In a memo to the Council, Tompkins says the project would take about five to six weeks.
“This is a critical component of the Water Treatment Plant,” he said. “The Lake Tawakoni pump station is insufficient in its ability to pump water through the 20-mile raw water line to the City’s reservoirs. Currently there is no pump operational at the pump station. When it was originally designed to have four pumps in operation.”
Tompkins said Weisinger has cleaned, disassembled, and inspected two of three pumps.
“This gives the City with the installation of these two pumps the capability to meet the necessary demand in which we do not have at this time,” Tompkins said.
During Tuesday’s regular session, the Council voted unanimously to approve an emergency purchase for a new Raw Water Intake Vertical Turbine Pump for the Lake Tawakoni Pump Station from Machining and Valve Automation Services LLC., for a fixed price of $276,574.55; an emergency purchase of 30-inch PVC pipe and associated valves and fittings for the Water Treatment Plant from Machining and Valve Automation Services LLC., for a fixed price of $228,824.10; and an emergency purchase of two Storm Water Drain Vertical Turbine Pumps from Machining and Valve Automation Services LLC., for a fixed price of $234,720.
