The Greenville City Council intends to consider multiple law enforcement-related issues during Tuesday’s meeting.
The council is scheduled to vote on approving dozens of bullet-resistant shields to help protect officers with the Greenville Police Department, as well as additional body-worn video cameras for use by the officers.
The council is also set to seek grant funding for a narcotics analyzer to field test narcotics the officers might face on a daily basis.
The council is scheduled to consider Tuesday’s regular agenda, starting at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street. A work session is also scheduled starting at 4 p.m.
Greenville Police Chief Chris Smith is to meet with the council on the three items, the first of which is a resolution to purchase 41 bullet resistant shields for the department.
In a memo to the council, Smith said the item was originally approved in January but that grant requirements are that the City Manager be listed as the authorized official for grant submissions and Tuesday’s item is to make the correct authorization for the grant submission.
Smith said the department currently deploys two shields in the patrol division. “These shields are bulky and heavy,” Smith said. “They are not rated to stop rifle or pistol rounds. The shields are also outdated.”
Smith is also asking the council to purchase 15 more body worn cameras for local officers, part of the original plan to purchase enough body cameras so that each officer in the Department is issued a body camera.
“With only 40 body cameras initially purchased, 23 officer positions in the Department are without a body camera,” Smth said. “Purchasing 15 body cameras will provide body cameras to all officers in non-administrative positions. Having additional cameras will also allow body cameras to be stored as extras in case one is damaged.”
The initial up-front cost for the camera is estimated at around $11,000, with an ongoing annual subscription cost of $9,540. Smith said the purchases can be made through state seizure funds.
And Smith is requesting the council sign off on grant funding for the purchase of a TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyzer.
The issue was also approved in January, but now requires the city manager as the authorized official.
Smith noted the Greenville Police Department currently does not field test narcotics.
“This is due to the rise in the use of fentanyl and the danger that exposure to the drug presents to officers,” he said. “Suspected narcotics are taken to the DPS lab in Tyler where they are analyzed. This exposes the officer, our property room technician, and the lab technician to potentially dangerous items. It also increases the amount of time needed to prosecute criminal cases.
“The TruNarc analyzer can be used to test more than 498 substances without removing them from their packaging. The results are also admissible in court, reducing the need to have items taken to a lab for testing. Having this type of equipment will greatly increase the safety of our officers and all of those involved in the process,” Smith added.
